Murrysville

Murrysville's Mirror Image will headline Point Park University show in March

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Singing and dancing brothers (left) Colton and Trent Edwards from Murrysville nearly advanced to the semifinal round of the popular reality show “America’s Got Talent.” The brothers have released a single, 'From Many Men,' and will headline a March show at Point Park University.
Submitted photo
After appearing on "America's Got Talent" and releasing their first single on iTunes and Spotify, the Edwards twins from Murrysville — better known as Mirror Image — will bring their high-energy live performance style to Point Park University.

Colton and Trent Edwards will headline a March 21 show at the Lawrence Hall Ballroom at the Downtown school.

Tickets for the all-ages show are $8, and will go on sale Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. The show, presented by the university's Sport, Arts and Entertainment Management Club, is at 7 p.m. in the ballroom, 201 Wood Street in Pittsburgh.

The twins' first single, "From Many Men," has been viewed nearly 5,000 times on YouTube since being uploaded in late December.

For more on the show, or to purchase tickets once they are available, visit SAEMClubPPU.yapsody.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

