Murrysville

FR Panther Foundation will host second annual 'Festival of the Arts' fundraiser in March

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Franklin Regional Senior High School on July 13, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Senior High School on July 13, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Franklin Regional Panther Foundation will host its second annual Festival of the Arts on March 22 to raise money supporting its mission of providing grants for students, teachers and coaches in the district.

Sponsored by the Lynn & Patrick Gurrentz Foundation and Metz Culinary, the festival will feature musical performances, professional art demonstrations and a collection of artistic pieces including two- and three-dimensional artwork, paintings, drawings, jewelry, photography and more.

Food and beverages will also be available.

It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., March 22 at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Tickets are $10 to $25, and are available through Eventbrite . Visit Eventbrite.com and type “franklin regional festival of the arts” into the search box.

Last year, the Foundation awarded $52,000 in grants to support innovative educational programs in Franklin Regional schools.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

