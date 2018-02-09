Rotary's 'Night at the Races' will benefit children's charities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A night of horse racing will benefit several children's charities at the Murrysville-Export Rotary Club's annual "Night at the Races" on March 2.

The evening will feature 10 races, with 10 horses per race as well as one auction race. Bets can be placed on any horse in $2 increments, and participants can "buy" a horse for $30 and double their money if it wins.

Admission is $30, and proceeds will benefit Clelian Heights School in Hempfield, the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program and Genre's Kids with Cancer Fund.

The evening will also include a 50/50 raffle, and silent and Chinese auction baskets.

It will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Lamplighter Restaurant, 6566 William Penn Highway in Salem Township.

Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the betting window opens at 7 p.m.

For more, call Ruth Wepfer at 724-733-2127 or email rwepfer@outlook.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.