Heritage Elementary students in Murrysville don capes, donate items for 'Heart Hero Day'

Plenty of Heritage Elementary students in Murrysville came to school on Monday dressed as their favorite superheroes.

But it wasn't just a chance to dress up: the students marked "Heart Hero Day" as part of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week, and they also made efforts to help families whose children are affected by such defects.

"We're getting donations to help fill some 'Bravery Bags,'" said fourth-grade teacher Renee Ryan.

The bags will be given to Mended Little Hearts of Southwestern PA , based in Murrysville, and distributed to parents whose children are at UPMC Children's Hospital.

"It's one less thing for them to worry about as their children are undergoing surgery or staying in the hospital," Ryan said.

Each participating classroom also hangs photos of "Heart Heroes" on their walls — children who have been affected by a congenital heart defect or, in some cases, died as a result — in order to draw awareness to the condition.

School officials and students will sort their donations by category on Wednesday before sending them off the Mended Little Hearts.

