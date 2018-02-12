Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Heritage Elementary students in Murrysville don capes, donate items for 'Heart Hero Day'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Kindergartner Sammy Bechdel, works on a love bug craft dressed as Supergirl with teacher Nicola McCabe, during Heart Hero Day at Heritage Elementary School in Murrysville on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Heart Hero Day is part of the school's congenital heart defect week, where students bring in supplies to help create 'Bravery Bags' for parents at Children's Hospital, as their children undergo surgery.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kindergardener Connor Nelson, works on a love bug craft dressed as Superman, during Heart Hero Day at Heritage Elementary School in Murrysville on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Heart Hero Day is part of the school's congenital heart defect week, where students bring in supplies to help create 'Bravery Bags' for parents at UPMC Children's Hospital, as their children undergo surgery.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kindergarten teacher Nicola McCabe, dressed as 'Robin', explains how to put together the 'love bug' craft, to students that are also dressed as superhero's, during Heart Hero Day at Heritage Elementary School, in Murrysville, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Heart Hero Day is part of the school's congenital heart defect week, where students bring in supplies to help create 'Bravery Bags' for parents at Children's Hospital, as their children undergo surgery.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Megan Kubera (left), and Mackenzie Hartman, enjoy their reading time dressed up as superheros during Heart Hero Day at Heritage Elementary School, in Murrysville, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Heart Hero Day is part of the school's congenital heart defect week, where students bring in supplies to help create 'Bravery Bags' for parents at Children's Hospital, as their children undergo surgery.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Teachers Gretchen Federbuscj (left), Bethany Weaver, and Renee Ryan, give their best superhero pose for a portrait with a group of students from second and fourth grade, during Heart Hero Day at Heritage Elementary School, in Murrysville, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Heart Hero Day is part of the school's congenital heart defect week, where students bring in supplies to help create 'Bravery Bags' for parents at Children's Hospital, as their children undergo surgery.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Plenty of Heritage Elementary students in Murrysville came to school on Monday dressed as their favorite superheroes.

But it wasn't just a chance to dress up: the students marked "Heart Hero Day" as part of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week, and they also made efforts to help families whose children are affected by such defects.

"We're getting donations to help fill some 'Bravery Bags,'" said fourth-grade teacher Renee Ryan.

The bags will be given to Mended Little Hearts of Southwestern PA , based in Murrysville, and distributed to parents whose children are at UPMC Children's Hospital.

"It's one less thing for them to worry about as their children are undergoing surgery or staying in the hospital," Ryan said.

Each participating classroom also hangs photos of "Heart Heroes" on their walls — children who have been affected by a congenital heart defect or, in some cases, died as a result — in order to draw awareness to the condition.

School officials and students will sort their donations by category on Wednesday before sending them off the Mended Little Hearts.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

