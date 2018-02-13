Murrysville Lions will host 15th annual Chili Bowl fundraiser next month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As winter takes a final few lashes at the Pittsburgh area, members of the Murrysville Lions Club will once again look to warm up the locals with a hot bowl of chili.

The club's 15th annual Chili Bowl will take place March 10 at the United Methodist Church of Murrysville.

“It's a fundraiser for the Lions and the blind associations we support,” said club member Jackie Stempfer. “There are several styles of chili that will be available.”

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12, and can be obtained from any Lions Club member, or purchased at the door.

The event will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Takeout will be available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.