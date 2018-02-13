Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville Lions will host 15th annual Chili Bowl fundraiser next month

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
Several styles of chili will be on offer at the Murrysville Lions Club's 15th annual Chili Bowl, set for March 10, 2018, at United Methodist Church of Murrysville on Old William Penn Highway.
File photo
As winter takes a final few lashes at the Pittsburgh area, members of the Murrysville Lions Club will once again look to warm up the locals with a hot bowl of chili.

The club's 15th annual Chili Bowl will take place March 10 at the United Methodist Church of Murrysville.

“It's a fundraiser for the Lions and the blind associations we support,” said club member Jackie Stempfer. “There are several styles of chili that will be available.”

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12, and can be obtained from any Lions Club member, or purchased at the door.

The event will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Takeout will be available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

