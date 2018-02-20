Murrysville council will discuss bringing Vietnam Wall replica to community park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials on Wednesday will consider bringing an exhibit featuring a scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to Murrysville Community Park this fall.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is an 80 percent scale replica of “The Wall,” the Vietnam memorial in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the replica that travels to cities all over the nation, AVTT also creates 50 and 80 percent permanent replicas to “provide those without the means or ability to travel to our great national memorial sites, the opportunity to respect and share in the experience of honoring our heroes,” according to the group's website .

AVTT CEO Kevin Weatherly said the exhibit, which has been in existence since 1998, typically takes two to three hours to erect.

Murrysville council will consider approving the traveling replica to go on display Oct. 10 to 14.

That meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in the council chambers at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Click here for the meeting's full agenda.

‘Wall That Heals'

The AVTT replica is one of two Vietnam memorials that will be making an appearance in western Pennsylvania in 2018.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which founded the national memorial in D.C., will bring its scaled replica, “The Wall That Heals,” to the area beginning this spring, with scheduled stops in Harrisburg (May 10-13), Brockway (June 28 to July 1), Birdsboro (July 5-8) and McKeesport (Aug. 9-12).

“‘The Wall That Heals' mobile exhibit provides thousands of veterans and their family members the chance to visit The Wall and honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting the exhibit gives veterans an opportunity for healing and provides an educational experience for the whole community on the impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.