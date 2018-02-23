Murrysville Garden Club accepting scholarship applications
Updated 15 hours ago
The Murrysville Garden Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship to Franklin Regional School District students or relatives of club members.
Applicants must be high-school seniors or enrolled in college, community college or an accredited technical school with the intent to major in horticulture, landscape architecture, conservation, forestry, botany, agriculture, plant pathology, environmental science or an allied field in a 2- or 4-year program.
Eligibility is determined based on academic standing, financial need and general ability. Applications are available at the Franklin Regional High School counseling office or by calling 724-327-3539 or 724-327-0994.
Applications are due by April 25.
The scholarship is funded through the club's annual plant sale, set for Mother's Day wekeend, May 10 and 11, 2018.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.