Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville Garden Club accepting scholarship applications

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
Nancy Swick (left), of Penn Township, talks about her flowers with Pat Morrison, president of the Murrysville Garden Club, during the club's 2017 spring flower sale. The sale funds the club's scholarship, for which applications are currently being accepted.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Nancy Swick (left), of Penn Township, talks about her flowers with Pat Morrison, president of the Murrysville Garden Club, during the club's 2017 spring flower sale. The sale funds the club's scholarship, for which applications are currently being accepted.

Updated 15 hours ago

The Murrysville Garden Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship to Franklin Regional School District students or relatives of club members.

Applicants must be high-school seniors or enrolled in college, community college or an accredited technical school with the intent to major in horticulture, landscape architecture, conservation, forestry, botany, agriculture, plant pathology, environmental science or an allied field in a 2- or 4-year program.

Eligibility is determined based on academic standing, financial need and general ability. Applications are available at the Franklin Regional High School counseling office or by calling 724-327-3539 or 724-327-0994.

Applications are due by April 25.

The scholarship is funded through the club's annual plant sale, set for Mother's Day wekeend, May 10 and 11, 2018.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me