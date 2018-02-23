As creeks rise, DEP releases stream-maintenance booklet for residents

• Removing gravel and flood debris from around bridges or culverts according to the terms of your permit.

• Removing woody debris from the stream while on the bank. This includes the use of heavy equipment, as long as it remains on the stream bank and does not dig into the streambed.

• Removing woody debris such as trees, logs or brush while standing in the stream. This includes the use of hand-held equipment like a chainsaw, but not heavy equipment.

Part of the DEP's stream maintenance booklet outlines remediation measures that property owners can perform without notifying DEP or applying for a permit:

Pennsylvania's 86,000 miles of streams and rivers are on the rise thanks to rainfall that meteorologists predict could reach 4 inches total by Sunday.

That could mean a lot of cleanup — not just of flooded basements but also of debris in local streams. With that in mind, the state Department of Environmental Protection has released a new booklet, “Guidelines for Maintaining Streams in Your Community,” to help residents understand state regulations when it comes to Pennsylvania waterways.

“DEP receives many inquiries about stream work from municipalities, landowners, businesses, and communities affected by flooding, or by those simply wishing to perform stream restoration to protect property and infrastructure and prevent future flood impacts,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Our new booklet and accompanying poster, with ‘Red/Yellow/Green Light' guidance, takes the guesswork out of the most common actions.”

The 10-page guide is a first step in determining what regulatory requirements may apply before beginning a project. It contains a helpful “green, yellow, and red light” list of potential stream activities to indicate whether permits are likely to be required. The booklet contains additional sections on myths and rules of thumb. It was reviewed by local government officials, who typically are the first stop for landowners seeking guidance.

Jim Pillsbury, hydraulic engineer with the Westmoreland Conservation District, said the booklet fits in well with the county-wide integrated water resource plan that district officials developed.

“It's designed to help everyone in the county think about how to manage, use and be good stewards of water resources,” Pillsbury said. “We certainly like this booklet. It seems as if the governor and the DEP secretary and staff really made an effort to try and reach out to what we'd call the ‘regulated community,' and tried to streamline the permitting process and get questions answered.”

Stream work that is not properly designed and permitted can inadvertently cause conditions to worsen in the next flood event, also impacting downstream neighbors. The booklet is intended to help guide stream work to be done in an environmentally sensitive manner, and in a way that reduces the likelihood of future problems.

“The booklet is very practical and well-written advice for anyone who has interaction with a stream, whether it's in their backyard or in their community,” Pillsbury said.

The PDF booklet can be downloaded from the DEP website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.