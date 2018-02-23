Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Three Franklin Regional students headed to Pa. Alpine Racing Assoc. state championships

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Riley, 15, and Torin Pottinger, 12, pose for a photo on the ski slopes. Both, along with fellow Franklin Regional student Cameron Lantz, will participate in PA Alpine Racing Association state championship competitions later this month and in early March.
Three Franklin Regional students will represent western Pennsylvania in the PA Alpine Racing Association State Championships, coming up in late February and early March.

Torin Pottinger , 12, and Cameron Lantz, 12, will compete this weekend in the U14 championships at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Pottinger's sister Riley , 15, will compete next weekend at U16 championships at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos.

It is Riley Pottinger's fifth appearance in the state championship competition.

And in addition to making his third appearance in the state championships, Torin Pottinger was also selected to participate in a U.S. Ski and Snowoard U14 Slalam and Giant Slalom project, for which only 50 athletes from the East Coast were selected. Torin was one of five chosen from Pennsylvania.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

