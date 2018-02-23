Three Franklin Regional students headed to Pa. Alpine Racing Assoc. state championships
Three Franklin Regional students will represent western Pennsylvania in the PA Alpine Racing Association State Championships, coming up in late February and early March.
Torin Pottinger , 12, and Cameron Lantz, 12, will compete this weekend in the U14 championships at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Pottinger's sister Riley , 15, will compete next weekend at U16 championships at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos.
It is Riley Pottinger's fifth appearance in the state championship competition.
And in addition to making his third appearance in the state championships, Torin Pottinger was also selected to participate in a U.S. Ski and Snowoard U14 Slalam and Giant Slalom project, for which only 50 athletes from the East Coast were selected. Torin was one of five chosen from Pennsylvania.
