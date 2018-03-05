Math and molasses: Library plans Pi(e) Day sweets sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On its own, “pi” is a mathematical constant whose decimal places stretch out into infinity. Add an “e,” and it becomes a delicious dessert.

Delmont library officials will combine the two on March 14, holding a Pi(e) Day pie sale whose proceeds will benefit library programming.

Flavors on offer currently include red raspberry, chocolate pecan and pumpkin, along with a batch of three dozen homemade molasses cookies. All of the desserts are baked by area residents, and anyone interested in donating a dessert is asked to call the library.

As a math concept, pi — a letter in the Greek alphabet — is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159.

Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point. As an irrational and transcendental number, it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern. For more see, PiDay.org .

To reserve a pie — of which there are extremely limited quantities, according to library director Denni Grassel — call the library at 724-468-5329.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.