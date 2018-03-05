$1.5 million roof replacement under discussion at tonight's Franklin Regional school board meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A potential $1.5 million roof replacement project at Franklin Regional Middle School will be among the items discussed at tonight's school board meeting.

About 60,000 square feet of the middle school's roof suffers from leaks and is in need of replacement, according to district facilities director Jim Heck.

The roof was among the sizable list of items identified in a district-wide facilities study undertaken by Heck and architects VEBH, who are also designing the Sloan elementary campus project.

Tonight's discussion will touch on design development — VEBH will likely perform the design work for the roof — and bidding phases.

The work will include replacing the existing roof with insulated rubber membrane, replacing and adding roof drains, re-pointing brickwork and other smaller items.

The board's meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

For the full board agenda, click here . Tonight's meeting is a committee-of-the-whole session, and will not include any official board votes.

