Pitt researcher to talk gender conceptualization at Murrysville meeting

A doctoral candidate from the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Communication will discuss “Developing Conceptualizations of Gender” at this week's American Association of University Women meeting in Murrysville.

Samuel Allen will be the featured speaker at the group's meeting on Thursday, March 8, 2018, 9:30 a.m. at the Murrysville Community Library's meeting room.

Allen will discuss the contemporary concept of self-identification for sex, gender and sexuality beyond “male,” “female,” “straight” and “gay.”

Allen is a doctoral candidate whose research centers on the changing dynamics and cultural negotiations of gender, sexuality, race, class and disability in the U.S.

The public is invited; no registration is required.

For more, visit Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net or email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com .

