Cupcake battle to benefit East Suburban Citizen Advocacy group

When: Saturday, March 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.

If You Go

The Wilmerding YMCA will host a Cupcake Wars Competition in March to benefit a nonprofit aimed at enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

The idea sprouted when the chairman of the Turtle Creek Evening Rotary Satellite Club, Mike Lowell, heard about the Eastern Suburbs Citizen Advocacy group's mission.

“Their story excited our club members at a meeting. They're incredible. So we thought, lets come up with something fun,” Lowell said. So the rotary club came up with a cupcake decorating event that will bring in 200 undressed cupcakes, iceing and the tools needed to decorate them.

“We're the the best kept secret in Murrysville,” said Dreama Bartolacci, an advocacy coordinator for ESCA.

The organization, founded in 1988, connects people with disabilities to various programs and activities in the community. Bartolacci works with ESCA's many volunteer “advocates,” the ones who connect people with disabilities to those programs and activities.

“It's basically an organic way to let friendships develop,” Bartolacci said.

Lowell, Bartolacci and a hotel chef will act as judges and choose the best cupcake decorating team.

Visit the event's Facebook page or call ESCA at 724-325-3344 for more information.

