Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

'Full' cost of $54 million Sloan 'elementary campus' project: About $101 million

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Sloan Elementary School on Sardis Road in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Sloan Elementary School on Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Updated 11 hours ago

In stating his opposition to the Franklin Regional School District's Sloan “elementary campus” project, Murrysville resident Scott Weinman asked about the full cost of borrowing $54 million.

His estimate was more than $100 million, and according to the school district's finance director, it is not far off the mark.

Director Jon Perry estimated the full cost — taking into account that the borrowing is happening in four segments, and that interest will play a very significant role — would be around $101 million.

The full cost encompasses $54 million in principal, broken into four segments. The first segment, $9.995 million, was issued and settled in December.

“It has an associated interest expense of $6.7 million assuming no refinancing during the life of the bond,” Perry said in an email.

The additional three segments total about $44 million in principal and interest for those is expected to reach just over $40.5 million, again with no refinancing over the life of the borrowing.

“The interest expense projections are intentionally conservative given the number of variables that impact rates, and the time between now and when the final borrowing could take place,” Perry said.

Perry noted that the initial interest projected for the first segment of borrowing was $10.2 million, a full $3.5 million higher than the actual figures.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me