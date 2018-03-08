Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Pitt researcher discusses gender concepts with Murrysville AAUW

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Pitt researcher and doctoral candidate Samuel Todd talks with Murrysville American Association of University Women members about sex and gender roles on March 8, 2018, at the Murrysville Community Library.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Pitt researcher and doctoral candidate Samuel Todd talks with Murrysville American Association of University Women members about sex and gender roles on March 8, 2018, at the Murrysville Community Library.

Updated 14 hours ago

University of Pittsburgh researcher Samuel Todd's main message about gender identity was simple: it's a complicated topic, and an equally complicated conversation to have.

Todd, who is pursuing a doctoral degree at Pitt, was the featured speaker at the American Association of University Women's March 8 meeting in Murrysville, presenting "Developing Conceptions of Gender."

Todd talked about how gender concepts do not just apply to the LGBTQ community.

"All of us practice and perform our concepts of gender roles," he said. "What doctors and psychiatrists are finding out is that gender identification can begin happening as young as 3 and 4 years old."

Part of what complicates conversations about gender, Todd said, is that terminology and concepts like gender-neutral pronouns have only recently caught up with groups of people who have been around for centuries.

Todd made reference to communities from the Dominican Republic to Indonesia where a diverse group of genders has been in place for generations.

"These are real people trying to make their way through the world just like the rest of us," he said.

In fact, Todd said, the concept of "binary" gender roles — male and female — is a relatively recent one.

"Historically, we do see a trajectory, but today we have new technology and new terms," he said. "Ancient Hebrew texts identify up to six different gender concepts. Thinking about gender as a historical concept is very important."

In looking at gender discussions in modern society, Todd said one important aspect involves pop culture moving on from portrayals of transgender people that focus specifically on why someone is transgender.

"Actress Laverne Cox, who is transgender, is on the CBS drama 'Doubt,' and for the first time on network television, there is a trans character where the focus isn't on her being trans," he said. "She's a powerful lawyer, and it really shows some of the ways that trans people are just another part of society."

Ultimately, Todd stressed a willingness to "keep the conversation open," even though he acknowledged that it can be a difficult one to have.

"I've spent years researching it, and I still find it difficult at times," he said. "But there are a growing number of resources for trans- and cisgender parents and children to approach these topics."

No matter who is having the conversation, listening to others is the key, he said.

"Listen to the people who are describing their experiences," he said. "Try to navigate your own sense of what's happening, and remember that you're doing gender work too, and we all do it differently."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me