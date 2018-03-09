A new addition to road-salt brine: Beet juice?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials may consider adding a new, unlikely weapon to their arsenal when it comes to fighting snow and ice on the roads: beet juice.

“Right now we use brine when we do snow removal,” Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said. “It reduces bounce when (salt) hits the street, and the water activates the salt immediately. The same holds true for beet juice.”

While it might sound strange, the juice is a byproduct that would normally be discarded: sugar beets are used to make table sugar, and the juice that is added to street brine is a byproduct of the fermentation process used to extract sugar crystals.

While water-based salt brine works well in temperatures 25 degrees or warmer, beet juice can be added for temperatures ranging down to 5 degrees.

“And the streets won't turn red,” Morrison said.

PennDOT road crews in Butler County began trying out beet juice brine in 2014. PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said that evaluation is ongoing.

“PennDOT has seen positive results using these products at temperatures below 15 degrees, where salt is not as effective,” she said. “Once the trial is finished and the results are analyzed, a report on the performance and cost analysis will be produced.”

According to information on the Missouri Department of Transportation website, whose crews have been using beet juice brine for several years:

• The juice has been shown to lessen the corrosive properties of the salt typically applied to roads.

• Missouri crews use a mix of 80 percent salt brine to 20 percent beet juice.

• The cost of the juice is comparable to the calcium chloride typically purchased to treat roadways.

Derry Township in Dauphin County, as well as West Goshen in eastern Pennsylvania, have used the beet brine in the past.

Murrysville council President Josh Lorenz said putting beets on the road might be their best use.

“I'd much rather have them on the street than on my plate,” he said.

Council did not take any official action on the matter.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.