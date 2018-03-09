Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

A new addition to road-salt brine: Beet juice?

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Juice left over from the beet fermentation process has been added to salt brine in order to help combat icy roadways in winter.
Courtesy Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Juice left over from the beet fermentation process has been added to salt brine in order to help combat icy roadways in winter.
The state Department of Transportation in Butler County tried using Beet Heet — made from the juice of sugar beets — with salt brine in 2014 to make salt more effective at low temperatures. PennDOT officials are still evaluating its effectiveness.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
The state Department of Transportation in Butler County tried using Beet Heet — made from the juice of sugar beets — with salt brine in 2014 to make salt more effective at low temperatures. PennDOT officials are still evaluating its effectiveness.

Updated 8 hours ago

Murrysville officials may consider adding a new, unlikely weapon to their arsenal when it comes to fighting snow and ice on the roads: beet juice.

“Right now we use brine when we do snow removal,” Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said. “It reduces bounce when (salt) hits the street, and the water activates the salt immediately. The same holds true for beet juice.”

While it might sound strange, the juice is a byproduct that would normally be discarded: sugar beets are used to make table sugar, and the juice that is added to street brine is a byproduct of the fermentation process used to extract sugar crystals.

While water-based salt brine works well in temperatures 25 degrees or warmer, beet juice can be added for temperatures ranging down to 5 degrees.

“And the streets won't turn red,” Morrison said.

PennDOT road crews in Butler County began trying out beet juice brine in 2014. PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said that evaluation is ongoing.

“PennDOT has seen positive results using these products at temperatures below 15 degrees, where salt is not as effective,” she said. “Once the trial is finished and the results are analyzed, a report on the performance and cost analysis will be produced.”

According to information on the Missouri Department of Transportation website, whose crews have been using beet juice brine for several years:

• The juice has been shown to lessen the corrosive properties of the salt typically applied to roads.

• Missouri crews use a mix of 80 percent salt brine to 20 percent beet juice.

• The cost of the juice is comparable to the calcium chloride typically purchased to treat roadways.

Derry Township in Dauphin County, as well as West Goshen in eastern Pennsylvania, have used the beet brine in the past.

Murrysville council President Josh Lorenz said putting beets on the road might be their best use.

“I'd much rather have them on the street than on my plate,” he said.

Council did not take any official action on the matter.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me