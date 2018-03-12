Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville's Mirror Image release debut EP, 'Sour'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Submitted photo
Above, the cover of 'Sour,' the debut EP by Murrysville's Mirror Image.
Submitted photo
Murrysville twins Colton and Trent Edwards, who perform as Mirror Image, have released their debut LP after releasing their first single in late 2017.

The five-song “Sour” EP is available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify . It does not include the pair's debut single, “From Many Men,” but rather features a mix of up- and downtempo tunes that match well with the brothers' upper-tenor voices.

Mirror Image will perform songs from the new EP when they headline a March 21 show at the Lawrence Hall Ballroom at Point Park University.

Tickets for the all-ages show are $8. Presented by the university's Sport, Arts and Entertainment Management Club, it will be at 7 p.m. in the ballroom, 201 Wood St., Pittsburgh.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

