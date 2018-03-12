Public forum on Franklin Regional 'elementary campus' project set for tonight
Franklin Regional officials will meet with the public at a forum Monday night to discuss additional details about the Sloan “elementary campus” project.
It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, March 12, 2018, at the Franklin Regional Senior High School cafeteria.
Crowds opposing the $54 million project — in which school officials are proposing to consolidate elementary students onto the Sloan campus off Sardis Road — have grown at recent school board meetings, with residents decrying the additional taxes, the “soft” costs of the project such as demolition of old buildings and interest on bond principal , and the location as unsuitable for additional bus traffic.
The high school is at 3200 School Road in Murrysville.
For more details on the proposed project, see the Franklin Regional “Construction/Renovation Projects” page .
