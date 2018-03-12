Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville consumer advocate will appear on PCN's 'Focus on Aging Adults' program

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Mary Bach of Murrysville is a nationally recognized consumer advocate.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Nationally recognized consumer advocate and Murrysville resident Mary Bach will be a featured guest on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) on Wednesday, March 21 from 8 to 9 p.m.

The program, “Focus on Aging Adults,” will discuss various aspects of current frauds and scams, elder abuse, and financial security issues. The guests will also share “do's and don't's” of dealing with telemarketing calls, cyber-security issues, and information about what to watch out for with current scams, especially the IRS scam, which is prevalent at this time of year. PCN's programming vice president Francine Schertzer will guide the discussion with Bach, who chairs the AARP Consumer Issues Task Force in Pennsylvania, and David Shallcross, Director of the Elder Protection Unit in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

The discussion will include a wide variety of information concerning the “red flags” to watch for, as well as common-sense ways to help protect against deceptive practices.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

