Art concepts sought for Murrysville trailhead visitors' center
Updated 6 hours ago
Murrysville municipal and business officials seek a local artist to create a mural, sculpture or piece of art for the Roberts' Trailhead Murrysville Visitors Center along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.
The center offers local information, restrooms and bicycle repairs for people following the third phase of the trail between Murrysville and Trafford.
Art, mural and sculpture concepts will be accepted through April 1.
Proposed concepts should focus on the trail's uses, biking, walking and community. A final design will be developed and unveiled at a later date.
Proposals can be submitted to the Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corp. by emailing jill@mecdc.com or to the Murrysville Recreation Department by emailing cgreene@murrysville.com .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.