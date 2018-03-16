Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville Relay for Life team registration open

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Above, luminarias light the night at the 2013 Murrysville Relay for Life. This year's Relay is set for May 5 and 6 at Panther Stadium on the Franklin Regional campus off School Road.
Aaron Loughner | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Registration is open for the Murrysville Relay for Life team.

This year's Murrysville Relay for Life is set for May 5 and 6 at Panther Stadium at 3120 School Road.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a survivor and caregiver walk at 5 p.m., a luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m. and closing ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. on May 6.

Click here to view the Murrysville Relay for Life webpage, and to donate or join.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

