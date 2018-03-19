Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Photos: Families join in for 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 19, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Sean Gess helps his children Liam and Chloe choose the perfect donuts on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Heritage families came early to school for 'Donuts with Dad' on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Submitted photo
Kindergarten teachers Katie Proviano and Nicola McCabe welcomed students to school on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, with many colorful donuts as part of 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Isabella and Adelyn Carter enjoy time with their dad, Chip on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Evalyn Fulton-Iscrupe checks out the selection of donuts with her grandfather, Fred Iscrupe on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Madelyn and Payton Catello spent special time together with their dad Ryan in the school cafeteria on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Teachers Crissy Lemke, Val Piccini, Renee Ryan, Tracy Martin, and Bethany Weaver greeted students with smiles on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during 'Donuts with Dad' at Heritage Elementary School.
Submitted photo
It was a sweet start to the school day for Heritage Elementary School students and their fathers, who came in early for “Donuts with Dad” at the Franklin Regional school on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

