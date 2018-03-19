Rivertowne to host benefit for Plum no-kill dog sanctuary
Rivertowne Brewery in Murrysville will host a benefit for the Shades of Grey Sanctuary and Southwest Pennsylvania Retriever Rescue Organization this summer.
“Hearts for Paws” will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on June 1, with proceeds benefiting the Plum-based organizations. The no-kill rescue organization, SPARRO, was founded in 2000, and Shades of Grey — which caters to older dogs and those with special physical and medical needs — began as an offshoot in 2009.
The organizations are funded entirely through grants and fundraisers like the June 1 event at Rivertowne.
Tickets are $25, which includes dinner, music, a silent auction, raffles and more.
Rivertowne is at 5578 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
For more, email sparroevent@gmail.com .
