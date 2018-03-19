Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional school board will host first 2018-19 budget workshop next month

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The first April meeting of the Franklin Regional school board will be followed by its first budget workshop for the 2018-2019 school year.

Board officials have come under pressure in recent months with residents questioning the need for — and wisdom of — consolidating all of its elementary students onto one campus.

The $54 million proposal to renovate Sloan Elementary into a K-2 building and build a new school to house children in grades 3 to 5 brought more than 280 people out to a March 12 public forum that lasted several hours.

District officials have projected that the Sloan project could mean tax hikes of up to 5 mills, phased in over five years. A mill equates to about $34 for the median homeowner in the district.

Information about the project is available at the district's “Construction/Renovation Projects” website.

The board's April 9 meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

The board will also meet tonight, Monday, March 19, 2018, at the same time and location. View tonight's agenda at BoardDocs.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

