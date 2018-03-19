Franklin Regional school board will host first 2018-19 budget workshop next month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first April meeting of the Franklin Regional school board will be followed by its first budget workshop for the 2018-2019 school year.

Board officials have come under pressure in recent months with residents questioning the need for — and wisdom of — consolidating all of its elementary students onto one campus.

The $54 million proposal to renovate Sloan Elementary into a K-2 building and build a new school to house children in grades 3 to 5 brought more than 280 people out to a March 12 public forum that lasted several hours.

District officials have projected that the Sloan project could mean tax hikes of up to 5 mills, phased in over five years. A mill equates to about $34 for the median homeowner in the district.

Information about the project is available at the district's “Construction/Renovation Projects” website.

The board's April 9 meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

The board will also meet tonight, Monday, March 19, 2018, at the same time and location. View tonight's agenda at BoardDocs.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.