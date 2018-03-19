Franklin Regional board looks to make $600K in tech upgrades in 2018-19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Franklin Regional administrators and school board officials prepare to dive into the 2018-19 budget process next month, they are beginning to line up spending packages, including a technology budget that will continue the district's significant investment in district-wide tech upgrades.

The school board voted 8-0 — board member Paul Scheinert was not present — to approve spending proposals for next year that will bring additional Google Chromebook carts to the district's schools, as well as further the goals of the Project Lead the Way curriculum geared toward problem solving, critical and creative thinking, collaboration and communication and creating a learning environment where students are actively engaged.

“Over the past few years, we have been steadfast in our mission to update the technology for students and teachers in order to make our students competitive in the workforce,” technology director Brad Schrecengost said.

Since 2013, that has included a full update of the district's network infrastructure, a Chromebook pilot program and other upgrades.

Schrecengost said the 2018-19 budget for new projects and replacements gives students “the best opportunity to provide our students with current relevant tools for the next steps in their educational and professional lives.”

Major purchases include:

• $150,000 for the purchase of 600 Google Chromebooks, sufficient to equip 30 to 40 classrooms.

• $192,795 for 244 Apple iPads and 90 laptops specifically aligned to the Project Lead the Way curriculum, which next year will add two new high-school-level courses, as well as nine new modules at the middle- and elementary-school levels.

• $50,000 to replace desktop computers with laptops for middle- and high-school teachers.

• $65,000 to replace decade-old whiteboards at the middle- and high-school levels.

• $42,390 to upgrade the wireless system at the high school. Schrecengost said the current, 5-year-old wireless system's access points “are not powerful enough to handle all of the traffic we have today and users are often disconnected from the internet.”

The school board will begin formulating the 2018-19 budget at an April 9 workshop scheduled to follow its regular committee-of-the-whole meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

