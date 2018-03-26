Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Local artists tie for best-in-show at ESAL multimedia exhibit

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Above, 'Fire and Brimstone,' shot by Joyce Frost of Murrysville.
Photo by Joyce Frost
Above, 'Fire and Brimstone,' shot by Joyce Frost of Murrysville.
Above, 'Winter Aspens,' a watercolor by Barbara Jewell of Export.
Artwork by Barbara Jewell
Above, 'Winter Aspens,' a watercolor by Barbara Jewell of Export.
From the left, Barbara Jewell and Joyce Frost hold up their People's Choice Best-in-Show awards from the ESAL's exhibit at Penn State New Kensington.
Submitted photo
From the left, Barbara Jewell and Joyce Frost hold up their People's Choice Best-in-Show awards from the ESAL's exhibit at Penn State New Kensington.

Updated 9 hours ago

Two local artists were tied as the people's choice winner for “Best in Show” at the annual East Suburban Artists League's multimedia show at Penn State New Kensington's art gallery.

Joyce Frost of Murrysville and Barbara Jewell of Export received the awards. Frost submitted a photograph, “Fire and Brimstone,” and Jewell submitted a watercolor, “Winter Aspens.”

Attendees at the opening reception voted on their favorites.

For more on the league, see ESALart.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me