Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional students partner with food-rescue nonprofit

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 26, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
A bulldozer moves trash into Waste Management Inc.’s Monroeville Landfill Friday, March 11, 2016. Rotting food waste accounts for roughly 3.3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide according to Feeback Global.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
A bulldozer moves trash into Waste Management Inc.’s Monroeville Landfill Friday, March 11, 2016. Rotting food waste accounts for roughly 3.3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide according to Feeback Global.

Updated 13 hours ago

Amy Smith's environmental science students at Franklin Regional Senior High School are used to lab experiments with a predetermined outcome.

One of their recent assignments was a bit more nebulous: they partnered with nonprofit 412 Food Rescue to assist with the organization's push into Westmoreland County.

412 Food Rescue, started in 2015, stops perfectly good, safe and edible food from going to landfills. To date, they've redistributed more than 3 million pounds of food.

That includes more than 27,000 pounds of food delivered to 22 housing communities in Westmoreland.

Smith's students were broken up into groups, each with a different goal: one group interviewed the district's food-service manager about how the FR cafeteria staff works to keep from wasting food; another visited Franklin Regional Middle School to teach students there about food waste.

"Each project was student-designed and student-run, and had its own outcomes," Smith said.

Sophomore Devin Richardson and her group sent letters to FR administrators and PTO groups, and posted fliers throughout the district to raise awareness about the program and how people can contribute.

"If we'd had more time, I think we would've talked to more people in person, and talked to the municipality about some other promotional options," said Richardson, 15.

Junior Austin Woodhorse and seniors Matt Helsley and Jason Haines contacted local restaurants to gauge their willingness to donate to the program. They called a half-dozen places in Murrysville and were able to secure a $10 food donation from Eat'n Park.

"I feel like if we'd had more time and been more persistent, we might've gotten more responses back," said Haines, 18.

412 Food Rescue Communication and Engagement Associate Rebecca Sufrin said getting involved with local school districts is something the organization is looking to do more regularly.

"It takes a while to know if a school is going to regularly donate food, but we want to raise awareness in the communities or with groups that can donate food," Sufrin said.

Smith said the assignments engaged students about an important social issue — hunger — and also gave them real-world problem-solving experience.

"The students learned lots of different 'soft' skills that they'll be able to take to college or to a job, and I'm really proud of the work they put in," she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me