Franklin Regional students partner with food-rescue nonprofit

Amount of food wasted annually in the U.S. by grocery stores and their customers, a number sufficient to feed all of the world's malnourished people.

Tons of greenhouse gases emitted by food waste rotting in landfills and releasing methane into the atmosphere.

Here are just a few facts about food waste throughout the world, according to Feedback Global:

Amy Smith's environmental science students at Franklin Regional Senior High School are used to lab experiments with a predetermined outcome.

One of their recent assignments was a bit more nebulous: they partnered with nonprofit 412 Food Rescue to assist with the organization's push into Westmoreland County.

412 Food Rescue, started in 2015, stops perfectly good, safe and edible food from going to landfills. To date, they've redistributed more than 3 million pounds of food.

That includes more than 27,000 pounds of food delivered to 22 housing communities in Westmoreland.

Smith's students were broken up into groups, each with a different goal: one group interviewed the district's food-service manager about how the FR cafeteria staff works to keep from wasting food; another visited Franklin Regional Middle School to teach students there about food waste.

"Each project was student-designed and student-run, and had its own outcomes," Smith said.

Sophomore Devin Richardson and her group sent letters to FR administrators and PTO groups, and posted fliers throughout the district to raise awareness about the program and how people can contribute.

"If we'd had more time, I think we would've talked to more people in person, and talked to the municipality about some other promotional options," said Richardson, 15.

Junior Austin Woodhorse and seniors Matt Helsley and Jason Haines contacted local restaurants to gauge their willingness to donate to the program. They called a half-dozen places in Murrysville and were able to secure a $10 food donation from Eat'n Park.

"I feel like if we'd had more time and been more persistent, we might've gotten more responses back," said Haines, 18.

412 Food Rescue Communication and Engagement Associate Rebecca Sufrin said getting involved with local school districts is something the organization is looking to do more regularly.

"It takes a while to know if a school is going to regularly donate food, but we want to raise awareness in the communities or with groups that can donate food," Sufrin said.

Smith said the assignments engaged students about an important social issue — hunger — and also gave them real-world problem-solving experience.

"The students learned lots of different 'soft' skills that they'll be able to take to college or to a job, and I'm really proud of the work they put in," she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.