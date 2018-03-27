AARP tax help available at locations throughout Westmoreland
AARP's Tax Counseling for the Elderly program will be available to seniors throughout Westmoreland County between now and April 15 at the following dates and locations:
• Delmont: April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cloverleaf Community Center, 200 Cloverleaf Drive.
• Greensburg: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road.
• Youngwood: Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College, 145 Pavilion Lane.
• North Huntingdon: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Huntingdon Townhouse, 11279 Center Highway.
Taxpayers must bring accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements and copies of their 2016 federal and state tax returns.
Tax returns will be prepared by volunteers from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
