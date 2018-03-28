Argentine tango duo will provide music at Int'l Women Club's next meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Attendees at the next International Women Club meeting will have a chance to enjoy the sounds of Argentinian tango music.

The club's April 6 meeting will feature the Resaca Duo de Tango of Alejandro Pinzón and Tom Roberts.

Merida, Mexico, native Pinzón is a tango dancer, conductor, photographer and multi-instrumentalist. He travels internationally providing tango dance instruction, and performing and conducting tango concerts.

Pittsburgh native Roberts has performed on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" as well as the "Statler Brothers Show" on TNN, and arranged and performed music for the Martin Scorses film "The Aviator."

The club's meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at Cross Road Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Monroeville.

There is no cost to attend, and all women of American or foreign birth are invited. Babysitting is available through the church's "Mother's Day Out" program.

For more, call Iris Martinez-Soto at 412-557-2311.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.