Murrysville

Pittsburgh Zoo photographer will discuss his recent work at East Suburban Artists League meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Above, a baby siamang at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Photo by Paul Selvaggio
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Creative Director Paul Selvaggio gets investigated by a curious red panda at the zoo, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Above, an octopus hugs against a piece of coral in the Caribbean Sea near St. Croix.
Photo by Paul Selvaggio
Above, a tiger goes for a swim at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Photo by Paul Selvaggio
Above, a pair of tiger cubs spend their first day outdoors in their exhibit.
Photo by Paul Selvaggio
For more than a quarter-century, photographer Paul Selvaggio has been capturing the animals of the Pittsburgh Zoo and broadcasting them to the world.

On April 6, he will discuss the creation of those photos at the East Suburban Artists League's meeting in Murrysville.

Since 1991, Selvaggio, creative director at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, has been photographing, filming and studying animals at the zoo and all over the world.

He will present a new body of photos created during the past year at the league's meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5330 Old Logan Ferry Road in Murrysville.

Selvaggio will highlight the creation of the zoo's 2018 calendar as well as his documentary photography of manatee and coral conservation projects undertaken in 2017.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more, see ESALart.org or call 724-882-6979.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

