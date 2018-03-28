Rubber duck race will raise funds for Turtle Creek Watershed Association, heritage trail development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland Conservation District officials will hold an April fundraiser to further their mission of keeping local waterways from being “fowled” by pollution.

The organization's first annual Rubber Duck Race will be at 11:30 a.m., April 7 at Bear Hollow Park in Murrysville, where participants will have a chance to raise money for both the Turtle Creek Watershed Association and the further development of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

“My boss, who is on the Turtle Creek (watershed) board, kind of tasked me with organizing a fundraiser,” said Alyssa Harden, 21, of Plum, an Americorps member working with the conservation district. “Turtle Creek had never done an annual fundraiser.”

Using the small creek which runs along the edge of the park — a tributary of Turtle Creek — participants will pay $5 to watch their duck wend its way down a “course” just over 1,000 feet long.

“It'll probably take about a half-hour for them to float all the way down,” Harden said.

In the meantime, attendees can enjoy games like ladder golf and cornhole, face painting and more.

“Since it's our first time, we'll sort of be playing it by ear,” Harden said. “We'll have auction baskets, some stuff for kids and some stuff for adults.”

Representatives from the conservation district and watershed association, as well as the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, will be on hand with information.

Harden said the race fits nicely with the association's mission.

“We thought it would tie in well , since we're a watershed group,” she said.

Tickets are available at Rivertowne Brewing on Old William Penn Highway, the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority on Meadowbrook Road, and the conservation district office in Greensburg.

Bear Hollow Park is at 4100 Bear Hollow Park Court in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.