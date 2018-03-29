Who's making news in the Murrysville area?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sloan Elementary fourth-grader Reagan Karda won the school's National Geographic Bee and will advance to state-level competition in pursuit of a $50,000 scholarship.

Students answered geography questions in what is the first round of the 30th annual National Geographic Bee.

In addition, eighth-grader Owen Goff was named one of the semifinalists in his age group and will move on to the state-level competition.

———

Andres Viduya of Export was named to the fall 2017 dean's list at the University of Akron.

Viduya is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.

———

Meghan Callahan of Murrysville was named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

———

Sarah Seman of Delmont was named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Cedarville University in Ohio.

———

Local libraries have announced winners in their annual chess tournaments:

• Murrysville Community Library: Chloe Wang, first place, junior division; Adarsh Medipalli, second place, junior division; Siddarth Ramineni, first place, senior division; Shaurya Gulati, second place, senior division.

• Delmont Public Library: Jai Varshney, first place, junior division; Domenic Mansour, second place, junior division; Praneel Varshney, first place, senior division; Darius Colangelo, second place, senior division.

All eight will move on to the countywide competition.

———

The following students were named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Saint Francis University in Loretto:

• Delmont: Sami Eckels

• Export: Morgan Kiebler and Madison Blunkosky

• Murrysville: Lauren Scala, Lindsay Scala, and Jessica Caruso

All six students are pursuing degrees in health science.

———

The following students were named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

• Delmont: Hannah Bertolo, Rachel Marie Collette, Matthew J. DeCesare, Cassandra Rae Depew, Lauren M. Handerhan, Saransh Maheshwari, Matthew McLain, Megan L. Salava, Evan J. Sipos and Nicole M. Stevenson

• Export: Amanda R. Campbell, Brittany L. Canobbio, Alexis B. Cuda, Julia A. Drnjevich, Candace J. Howell, Masisson J. Jakiela, Catherine D. Kasun, Hannah J. Neumann, Susan P. Stevenson and Brooke M. Zanotto

• Murrysville: Cara J. Baughman, Danielle K. Brand, Jennifer R. Brand, Ginalynne M. Decesare, Samantha K. Fallat, Lauren N. Farrell, Kaitlyn D. Good, Mariss A. Hanchey, Kaylee M. Hixon, Jordan R. Kulak, Cassidy M. LeDonne, Richard J. Marson, Julia R. Nitchman, Ronald J. Painter, Julia E. Pampalone and Nicholas D. Santoro

———

Members of the Murrysville chapter of the Women's Business Network recently donated food and backpacks to the Franklin Regional Backpacks-to-Go program, which provides nutritious food for underprivileged students.

———

Members of the Franklin Regional Senior High School's Unified Club, a group which promotes the inclusion of all students, sold polar bears, held “Penny Wars” and raffled baskets to raise money for Special Olympics Unified Sports, the charity supported by the 2018 Polar Plunge, held in February at Heinz Field. The club raised more than $2,600, and members held their own mini-plunge, jumping into ice-cold swimming pools.