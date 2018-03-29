Murrysville AAUW speaker will dive into disease discussion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ticks and 'skeeters and Zika, oh my!

Germaphobes will probably want to stay away from the next meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.

The group will welcome Westminster College professor Diana Ortiz as its guest speaker on April 12, to discuss vector-borne diseases like Zika, malaria and Lyme, shedding light on how environmental changes affect them and how they emerge as public health threats.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Murrysville Community Library meeting room at 4130 Sardis Road.

Ortiz has spent more than two decades working in academia, industry and government in the areas of vector biology, virology, biodefense, and public health.

She worked for the Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she focused her research on the epidemiology and ecology of Venezuelan equine encephalitis and dengue viruses. She also worked as the assistant state public health entomologist for Ohio and later as a research scientist in virology at the Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbia, Ohio.

She has served as an assistant professor of biology at Westminster College since 2014 where she maintains an active undergraduate research program in vector biology/ecology and emerging vector­borne diseases.

The public is invited; no registration is required.

For more, email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com or see Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.