Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville AAUW speaker will dive into disease discussion

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
An illustration shows the lifespan of a black-legged tick, or deer tick, which is the most likely to infect a person with Lyme disease. Lyme, as well as other vector-borne diseases, will be the subject of discussion at the April 12, 2018, meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
An illustration shows the lifespan of a black-legged tick, or deer tick, which is the most likely to infect a person with Lyme disease. Lyme, as well as other vector-borne diseases, will be the subject of discussion at the April 12, 2018, meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.

Updated 13 hours ago

Ticks and 'skeeters and Zika, oh my!

Germaphobes will probably want to stay away from the next meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.

The group will welcome Westminster College professor Diana Ortiz as its guest speaker on April 12, to discuss vector-borne diseases like Zika, malaria and Lyme, shedding light on how environmental changes affect them and how they emerge as public health threats.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Murrysville Community Library meeting room at 4130 Sardis Road.

Ortiz has spent more than two decades working in academia, industry and government in the areas of vector biology, virology, biodefense, and public health.

She worked for the Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she focused her research on the epidemiology and ecology of Venezuelan equine encephalitis and dengue viruses. She also worked as the assistant state public health entomologist for Ohio and later as a research scientist in virology at the Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbia, Ohio.

She has served as an assistant professor of biology at Westminster College since 2014 where she maintains an active undergraduate research program in vector biology/ecology and emerging vector­borne diseases.

The public is invited; no registration is required.

For more, email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com or see Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me