Rising trade tensions are sinking U.S. stocks
Murrysville

Murrysville Trail Alliance team raises nearly $6,000 at March for Parks

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 2, 2018, 10:07 a.m.
Above, participants in the 2018 March for Parks set out from the Murrysville Community Center on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Submitted photo
March organizers solicited donations for the creation of a pop-up used bike shop at this year's Murrysville March for Parks on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Submitted photo
Above, the used bike shop at the Murrysville March for Parks on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Submitted photo
It should come as no surprise that members of the Murrysville Trail Alliance are passionate about supporting trail development in Westmoreland County.

Members of the alliance's March for Parks team finished second in fundraising at the 2018 March, bringing in $5,900, part of $80,000 raised at the march's two locations.

More than 650 marchers from 37 teams were joined by 57 business sponsors in raising funds for Phase IV development of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail and other county parks projects.

“It turns out that doantions are still coming in,” said Murrysville Trail Alliance member Betsy Aiken. “The MTA team might even end up being in contention for the top 2018 fundraising team.”

In addition, the Murrysville march also featured a well-stocked used bike shop.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

