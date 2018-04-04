It's one big happy (crazy) family as FR students present 'You Can't Take It With You'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: “You Can't Take It With You,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart

Franklin Regional junior Megan Swift has been dancing for six years at Premier Performing Arts in Monroeville, and prides herself on her ability to dance at a high level.

Having that skills means her biggest challenge in the Franklin Regional Theatre Guild's production of "You Can't Take It With You" is making herself look bad.

"I've been dancing for a while, and (director Julie) Babal just gave me a note the other day: 'You have to be more terrible,'" Swift said.

Swift and her fellow cast members will stage George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's play as their spring production April 13-15.

Swift, 17, will play Essie Carmichael, part of a New York City family in the 1940s who could best be described as "eccentric."

"Everyone is crazy except one of the daughters, who's trying to get married," Swift said.

Helping to lead the craziness is junior and guild president Claire Pamerleau, 16, who plays the family matriarch, Penny Sycamore.

"She's sort of quirky and very 'Mother Hen'-ish, but also pretty weird," Pamerleau said. "There's a lot of energy that goes into it. I can't just sit there, I still have to 'be' Penny. And Penny's a little more energetic than I am, so it's a lot of fun, but it's a lot of work to keep up that always-happy, always-up-and-bright persona."

For director and high-school English teacher Julie Babal, the production is bittersweet despite being a comic farce: it will be her final play after 15 years of directing fall and spring plays.

"The spring show is always tricky because we have spring break and limited rehearsal time," Babal said. "I have a great group of kids here to put it together."

Rehearsals began in early March

Babal is sharing directing duties with junior Mandy Bach, who has been on both sides of the stage, as an actor and now as student director.

"I like directing more, actually," she said. "It's a different skill: you have to understand all the characters instead of just yours."

Other cast members have served as student directors before, and Bach said it's not that awkward to essentially serve as her castmates' boss.

"As an actor, I know there are certain things that have to happen to pull the play off," she said. "I hope I'm not malevolent, but the play has to come together, and the actors know that, so it's not a problem."

For senior Carson Wolff, 17, being in his fourth show has allowed him to not just continue practicing his craft, but also to make some new friends.

"We had a lot of new people join (the guild) this season," he said. "It's nice to meet some new people."

"You Can't Take It With You" will run April 13 to 15 in the auditorium at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.