Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

It's one big happy (crazy) family as FR students present 'You Can't Take It With You'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
From the left, Megan Swift, 17, and Claire Pamerleau, 16, rehearse their roles in 'You Can't Take It With You,' which the Franklin Regional High School Theatre Guild will present April 13-15, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Megan Swift, 17, and Claire Pamerleau, 16, rehearse their roles in 'You Can't Take It With You,' which the Franklin Regional High School Theatre Guild will present April 13-15, 2018.
Claire Pamerleau, 16, rehearses for 'You Can't Take It With You,' which will run April 13-15 in Franklin Regional Senior High School's auditorium.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Claire Pamerleau, 16, rehearses for 'You Can't Take It With You,' which will run April 13-15 in Franklin Regional Senior High School's auditorium.
Carson Wolff, 17, rehearses with Claire Pamerleau, 16, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Carson Wolff, 17, rehearses with Claire Pamerleau, 16, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Franklin Regional junior Megan Swift has been dancing for six years at Premier Performing Arts in Monroeville, and prides herself on her ability to dance at a high level.

Having that skills means her biggest challenge in the Franklin Regional Theatre Guild's production of "You Can't Take It With You" is making herself look bad.

"I've been dancing for a while, and (director Julie) Babal just gave me a note the other day: 'You have to be more terrible,'" Swift said.

Swift and her fellow cast members will stage George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's play as their spring production April 13-15.

Swift, 17, will play Essie Carmichael, part of a New York City family in the 1940s who could best be described as "eccentric."

"Everyone is crazy except one of the daughters, who's trying to get married," Swift said.

Helping to lead the craziness is junior and guild president Claire Pamerleau, 16, who plays the family matriarch, Penny Sycamore.

"She's sort of quirky and very 'Mother Hen'-ish, but also pretty weird," Pamerleau said. "There's a lot of energy that goes into it. I can't just sit there, I still have to 'be' Penny. And Penny's a little more energetic than I am, so it's a lot of fun, but it's a lot of work to keep up that always-happy, always-up-and-bright persona."

For director and high-school English teacher Julie Babal, the production is bittersweet despite being a comic farce: it will be her final play after 15 years of directing fall and spring plays.

"The spring show is always tricky because we have spring break and limited rehearsal time," Babal said. "I have a great group of kids here to put it together."

Rehearsals began in early March

Babal is sharing directing duties with junior Mandy Bach, who has been on both sides of the stage, as an actor and now as student director.

"I like directing more, actually," she said. "It's a different skill: you have to understand all the characters instead of just yours."

Other cast members have served as student directors before, and Bach said it's not that awkward to essentially serve as her castmates' boss.

"As an actor, I know there are certain things that have to happen to pull the play off," she said. "I hope I'm not malevolent, but the play has to come together, and the actors know that, so it's not a problem."

For senior Carson Wolff, 17, being in his fourth show has allowed him to not just continue practicing his craft, but also to make some new friends.

"We had a lot of new people join (the guild) this season," he said. "It's nice to meet some new people."

"You Can't Take It With You" will run April 13 to 15 in the auditorium at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me