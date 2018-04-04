Eastern Area Youth Chorale will present 'Europe for a Song' concert in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As its members celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Eastern Area Youth Chorale is gearing up for a trip to Austria this summer with an April 15 benefit concert in Murrysville.

“Europe for a Song” will take place at 7 p.m., April 15, featuring American folk songs as well as the music of Mozart. It will include several selections from Mozart's “The Magic Flute.”

A reception following the concert will include German desserts.

Tickets are $10, and EAYC officials are also soliciting donations to help offset the costs of the trip, which will take chorale members to the Salzburger Festspiele, a series of concerts beginning in late July and running through the end of August.

The concert will be at Mother of Sorrows Parish, 4202 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.