Murrysville

Scout's Eagle project will clear No. 2 mine entrance in Export

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Above, the entrance to Westmoreland Coal Co. Mine No. 2 in Export.
Submitted photo
Above, a photo of the majority of coal operations at the No. 2 mine in Export. It was taken around 1918 by John Sartoris, who operated a photography business in the borough.
John Sartoris photo
A local Boy Scout's Eagle project will help keep Export Borough's legacy as a coal-mining town alive for current residents.

Troy Florian proposed as his Eagle project clearing the entrance to the No. 2 mine, which is located near District Justice Charles Conway's court on Washington Avenue.

“Let me clarify that we are not reopening the mine,” said Export Councilwoman and borough historical society member with a laugh.

The project would include clearing brush and debris from the remaining structure near the district court offices, along with pouring a sidewalk leading from the old Westmoreland Coal Company fan house, which historical society members marked with an interpretive sign in September 2017.

Litz said she would also like to have a sidewalk created leading to the old mine entrance “to complete the historical designation we started with the fan house.”

Borough officials are working with the county secure approval to access the district court property where the entrance is located.

The Westmoreland Coal Company began mining in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania in 1854. The Export mine was the first major mine on the Turtle Creek Branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad, and the borough's first mines opened in October 1892 to ship coal to Philadelphia and New York.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

