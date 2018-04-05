Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra concert in Murrysville will benefit FR Panther Foundation

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Grammy-award winner Lucas Richman will conduct the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's four 'Lights, Camera, Music' concerts coming up in April. He has conducted several film score soundtracks, including 'As Good as It Gets,' 'Se7en,' 'The Manchurian Candidate,' and 'The Village'. He is also the music director of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.
Lucas Richman/WSO Facebook
Updated 9 hours ago

Franklin Regional High School will host the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for the first time on April 20 as part of a series of concerts at schools throughout Westmoreland County.

"We have this really wonderful orchestra, so we wanted to get it out into the community more," said WSO Executive Director Endicott Reindl. "That's the best way to show off the great product we have."

To achieve that goal, the WSO applied for and received a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation that will fund performances at FR, Burrell, Connellsville and Ligonier Valley high schools.

Reindl met Franklin Regional Communications Director Cara Zanella at the FR Panther Foundation's 2017 Festival of the Arts.

"He mentioned to me that they were looking to partner with some school districts," Zanella said. "Because of the (Mellon) grant, the symphony is covered on cost, which allowed us to use it as a fundraiser."

The nonprofit FR Panther Foundation creates partnerships with local businesses and individuals across the region to raise funds in support of its Innovation Grants program and to provide additional financial support for district programs.

So far the foundation has disbursed about $64,000 in grants.

"We're hoping for a good showing at the concert so we can allow more teachers to get more grants for educational programs," Zanella said.

In furtherance of that mission, the WSO's "Lights, Camera, Music!" show will feature popular tunes from movies including the "Harry Potter" films, "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Star Wars," as well as classical selections from Copland and Tchaikovsky.

And having gotten its start performing at Greensburg-Salem High School back in 1969, Reindl said orchestra members will be able to adjust to the venue change from the acoustically pristine Palace Theater to local high school auditoriums.

"There are some minor adjustments, but even more so than that is coming up with concert programming that is accessible," he said.

Zanella said the show is perfect for families who are looking for an introduction to the symphony.

"He came up with a really nice selection of familiar tunes with a cinematic theme that's family-friendly," she said.

In addition to the concert, the school district will host "A Taste of the Symphony," offering a 6:30 p.m. dinner in the high-school cafeteria prior to the 7 p.m. concert on April 20. Tickets for the dinner and concert are $100 per person or $150 per couple. Tickets to the concert only are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

