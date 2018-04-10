Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional unveils $58.3M budget for 2018-19 with $900K deficit

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 6:24 p.m.

Balancing the Franklin Regional School District's 2018-19 budget is likely to require a 2.24-mill tax hike and about $100,000 from the district's unassigned fund balance, according to district officials.

Financial services director Jon Perry on Monday night unveiled a preliminary $58.3 million budget which includes a deficit of just under $900,000.

Perry said many of the items in next year's budget are already in place, including healthcare costs, which are usually not set by this time of year.

The board of the WCPS Healthcare Consortium, to which the district belongs, recently approved a 2.4 percent decrease in its premium rates for the 2018-18 year, and a budget surplus at the consortium will mean a one-time payment of more than $200,000 to the district.

Franklin Regional's annual debt service, which comprises about 4 percent of the budget, will see an increase of about $285,000 next year, due largely to the recent bond issue for the Sloan elementary campus project.

In addition, the district's contribution to teacher pensions, or PSERS, will go from 32.57 percent this year to 33.43 percent in 2018-19. That number is slated to continue rising to a high of 39.4 percent in 2027.

Perry said the district will use $750,000 from its PSERS-committed fund balance to help fund that state-mandated obligation.

Perry said the district will assume no change in funding from the state, one of the few figures that could shift in the coming months.

“Beyond the state and federal budgets, and our enrollments, which will have an impact on staffing, there aren't a lot of moving parts remaining,” Perry said.

The board will be asked to adopt a proposed final budget at a special voting meeting set for May 7, following the regular committee-of-the-whole meeting. The final budget is likely to be adopted at the board's June 18 meeting.

Since 2003, the district has raised property taxes every year except 2013-14, typically by an amount less than the maximum allowed. In that 15-year span, the millage rate increased from 70.57 to the current 93.62 mills.

A mill is slated to generate about $353,000 in the 2018-19 school year, Perry said.

No one from the crowd that packed the regular board meeting stayed for Monday night's budget workshop, which began a few minutes after the regular meeting adjourned.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

