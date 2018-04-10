Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont, DEP officials working on consent order to address storm water, sewage overflows

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Above, a combination of storm water and sewage being forced from a manhole on the Salem Township property of the Rock Springs Trust on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Submitted photo
Above, a combination of storm water and sewage being forced from a manhole on the Salem Township property of the Rock Springs Trust on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

Delmont Borough council members on Tuesday night took action to begin addressing more than two decades of sewage-system overflows and discharges onto the neighboring Rock Springs Trust property in Salem Township.

Councilman Stan Cheyne read a statement saying that borough officials have been working with the state's Department of Environmental Protection on a consent order covering the scope of work necessary to put a stop to the combination of infiltrated storm water and raw sewage that discharges onto the Rock Springs Trust property during significant rainfall. That work will include a new sewer interceptor line.

Issues with the system have been part of public council discussions dating back to at least the early 2000s , when borough officials and the Salem Township Municipal Authority were trading accusations about inflow and infiltration as well as the size of the Cramer pump station that is downstream from the Rock Springs Trust property.

In 2013, Delmont officials spent more than $880,000 to make upgrades to the pump station. Seals on the station's four pumps were constantly in need of replacement after bursting due to the high pressure of fluid moving through the system.

Ed Rebitch of Salem, whose family manages the Rock Springs Trust property, said he hired an engineer to assess the manholes on the trust property on March 19, alongside multiple borough officials.

"The engineer's report said, without question, that discharges are happening intentionally on our property," Rebitch told council members. "This is not happening at the neighboring property, which is downstream."

Rebitch sent a cease-and-desist letter to the borough on March 23. He said he had not received a response as of April 10.

Following council's statement on the situation, its members voted unanimously to:

• Authorize initial phases of mapping for a sewer study and the construction of a new sewer interceptor line.

• Authorize the borough solicitor to work with affected property owners on right-of-way access, right of access for evaluation, cleaning, closed-circuit camera work, engineering field work and other issues related to the construction of the new interceptor.

• Authorize the borough solicitor to request the release of easements granted to Salem Township 30 years ago, and to work toward the reconnection of all affected sanitary laterals in a way that will prevent future back-ups.

• Have borough engineers Lennon Smith Souleret prepare a budget related to the required work, and the impact it will have on borough sewage rate-payers.

Having delivered the cease-and-desist letter, Rebitch said he is unconcerned about what the DEP has to say.

"We need it to stop, guys," he told council members. "There will not be any more discharge of sewage onto property in Salem Township. It is illegal."

Rebitch's cease-and-desist letter made it clear that if the discharges do not stop, "the Trust reserves its rights to take appropriate legal action against the Borough for damages, including damage to the property, and to enjoin these discharges."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me