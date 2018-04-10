Delmont, DEP officials working on consent order to address storm water, sewage overflows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont Borough council members on Tuesday night took action to begin addressing more than two decades of sewage-system overflows and discharges onto the neighboring Rock Springs Trust property in Salem Township.

Councilman Stan Cheyne read a statement saying that borough officials have been working with the state's Department of Environmental Protection on a consent order covering the scope of work necessary to put a stop to the combination of infiltrated storm water and raw sewage that discharges onto the Rock Springs Trust property during significant rainfall. That work will include a new sewer interceptor line.

Issues with the system have been part of public council discussions dating back to at least the early 2000s , when borough officials and the Salem Township Municipal Authority were trading accusations about inflow and infiltration as well as the size of the Cramer pump station that is downstream from the Rock Springs Trust property.

In 2013, Delmont officials spent more than $880,000 to make upgrades to the pump station. Seals on the station's four pumps were constantly in need of replacement after bursting due to the high pressure of fluid moving through the system.

Ed Rebitch of Salem, whose family manages the Rock Springs Trust property, said he hired an engineer to assess the manholes on the trust property on March 19, alongside multiple borough officials.

"The engineer's report said, without question, that discharges are happening intentionally on our property," Rebitch told council members. "This is not happening at the neighboring property, which is downstream."

Rebitch sent a cease-and-desist letter to the borough on March 23. He said he had not received a response as of April 10.

Following council's statement on the situation, its members voted unanimously to:

• Authorize initial phases of mapping for a sewer study and the construction of a new sewer interceptor line.

• Authorize the borough solicitor to work with affected property owners on right-of-way access, right of access for evaluation, cleaning, closed-circuit camera work, engineering field work and other issues related to the construction of the new interceptor.

• Authorize the borough solicitor to request the release of easements granted to Salem Township 30 years ago, and to work toward the reconnection of all affected sanitary laterals in a way that will prevent future back-ups.

• Have borough engineers Lennon Smith Souleret prepare a budget related to the required work, and the impact it will have on borough sewage rate-payers.

Having delivered the cease-and-desist letter, Rebitch said he is unconcerned about what the DEP has to say.

"We need it to stop, guys," he told council members. "There will not be any more discharge of sewage onto property in Salem Township. It is illegal."

Rebitch's cease-and-desist letter made it clear that if the discharges do not stop, "the Trust reserves its rights to take appropriate legal action against the Borough for damages, including damage to the property, and to enjoin these discharges."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.