Blind association's open house to coincide with 'National Day of Choice'

It's difficult to walk 15 feet at the Westmoreland County Blind Association without seeing a smile.

The staff is friendly and nearly all of the 120-plus employees — who provide paper-shredding services, manufacture clothing and bags for the U.S. military and more — joke and chat with executive director Tim Miller, who will help host an April 24 open house at the WCBA facility on South Main Street in Greensburg.

"It'll be a nice representation of what we do here," Miller said.

Now in its 70th year, the WCBA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to "improving productivity, independence and quality of life for sight impaired, intellectually, and physically challenged individuals," according to its website.

The open house will also happen on a date that has been chosen as a "National Day of Choice," which emphasizes choice for disabled workers when it comes to their employment.

Proposed state regulations in 2017 would have limited the amount of time people can spend in pre-vocational facilities, more commonly known as "sheltered workshops." Workshop operators said the guidelines were unrealistic, limited choices for families and clients happy with workshops and would have forced some facilities to close.

"Last year we went through a lot of crap with the state," Miller said. "People should have a choice in what they want to do."

As a brief tour of the facility made evident, workers at WCBA are enjoying themselves. The April 24 open house will give the community a chance to see it as well.

"A lot of times, people will come in and they go a specific department where they're going to work, or where their kids will be working," Miller said. "This will give folks a chance to see the whole operation."

In addition to tours, the open house will include raffle prizes and refreshments.

It will be at the WCBA, 911 South Main Street in Greensburg.

For more, call 724-837-1250 or see WCBAinPA.org.

