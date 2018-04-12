Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Blind association's open house to coincide with 'National Day of Choice'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Above, the textile shop at the Westmoreland County Blind Association.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the textile shop at the Westmoreland County Blind Association.
Above, a few of the products WCBA employees produce for the U.S. military.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, a few of the products WCBA employees produce for the U.S. military.

Updated 7 hours ago

It's difficult to walk 15 feet at the Westmoreland County Blind Association without seeing a smile.

The staff is friendly and nearly all of the 120-plus employees — who provide paper-shredding services, manufacture clothing and bags for the U.S. military and more — joke and chat with executive director Tim Miller, who will help host an April 24 open house at the WCBA facility on South Main Street in Greensburg.

"It'll be a nice representation of what we do here," Miller said.

Now in its 70th year, the WCBA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to "improving productivity, independence and quality of life for sight impaired, intellectually, and physically challenged individuals," according to its website.

The open house will also happen on a date that has been chosen as a "National Day of Choice," which emphasizes choice for disabled workers when it comes to their employment.

Proposed state regulations in 2017 would have limited the amount of time people can spend in pre-vocational facilities, more commonly known as "sheltered workshops." Workshop operators said the guidelines were unrealistic, limited choices for families and clients happy with workshops and would have forced some facilities to close.

"Last year we went through a lot of crap with the state," Miller said. "People should have a choice in what they want to do."

As a brief tour of the facility made evident, workers at WCBA are enjoying themselves. The April 24 open house will give the community a chance to see it as well.

"A lot of times, people will come in and they go a specific department where they're going to work, or where their kids will be working," Miller said. "This will give folks a chance to see the whole operation."

In addition to tours, the open house will include raffle prizes and refreshments.

It will be at the WCBA, 911 South Main Street in Greensburg.

For more, call 724-837-1250 or see WCBAinPA.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me