Lack of participation on income surveys could jeopardize federal funding for Export

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If residents of several Export Borough streets do not fill out and return Community Development Block Grant income surveys, they will jeopardize federal funding the borough wants to use to pave the roads that run past their homes.

“I don't know what else we can do,” said borough council President Barry Delissio. Borough employees have attempted to collect surveys from residents of Hamilton Avenue, Penn Street, Pal Street, Puckety Drive and Zecker Street. The income survey are required in order to secure Community Development Block Grant funding, federal dollars that are directed toward community improvement projects.

Councilwoman Melanie Litz said several residents had declined to fill out the surveys based on privacy concerns in March, and were given the option to send the surveys to the Westmoreland County Community Development Division.

“No one has done that,” Litz said.

Delissio said CDBG officials evaluate applications on a monthly basis, but delays in collecting the surveys could put the funding at risk.

“Unfortunately, we're not in a position to say we don't need to do this,” Delissio said at council's March meeting. “These streets need paved.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.