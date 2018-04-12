Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Lack of participation on income surveys could jeopardize federal funding for Export

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
The Community Development Block Grant provides federal money for community improvement projects.
File artwork
The Community Development Block Grant provides federal money for community improvement projects.

Updated 8 hours ago

If residents of several Export Borough streets do not fill out and return Community Development Block Grant income surveys, they will jeopardize federal funding the borough wants to use to pave the roads that run past their homes.

“I don't know what else we can do,” said borough council President Barry Delissio. Borough employees have attempted to collect surveys from residents of Hamilton Avenue, Penn Street, Pal Street, Puckety Drive and Zecker Street. The income survey are required in order to secure Community Development Block Grant funding, federal dollars that are directed toward community improvement projects.

Councilwoman Melanie Litz said several residents had declined to fill out the surveys based on privacy concerns in March, and were given the option to send the surveys to the Westmoreland County Community Development Division.

“No one has done that,” Litz said.

Delissio said CDBG officials evaluate applications on a monthly basis, but delays in collecting the surveys could put the funding at risk.

“Unfortunately, we're not in a position to say we don't need to do this,” Delissio said at council's March meeting. “These streets need paved.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me