Murrysville

Checkmate: Murrysville, Delmont chessmasters make it a clean sweep at county tournament

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Chess tournament participants, (from left), Darius Colangelo of Delmont, Praneel Varshney of Delmont, and Jack Silvis of Export, compete in the 2017 chess tournament hosted by the Delmont Public Library. Varshney took the top spot in the 20128 senior division.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
It was a clean sweep for children from the Star's coverage area at the countywide library chess tournament held April 7.

In the senior division, Praneel Varshney of Delmont and Siddarth Ramineni of Murrysville took the top two spots. In the junior division, Chloe Wang and Adarsh Medipalli of Murrysville finished atop the leaderboard.

More than 160 children participated in the tournament, held April 7 at the Scottdale Public Library.

Library director Patti Miller said she couldn't be happier with how the tournaments have gained popularity over the years.

“This was something we kind of put together to get kids doing some more deep-thinking games,” she said. “I think it's a fantastic way for them to not only meet kids from around the county, but also to see that there are other kids out there like them, pursuing things that are competitive, even if they're not necessarily athletic competition.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

