Murrysville

Photos: Skating with gold-medal Olympians

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Maggie Ranier, 11, of Murrysville poses for a photo with 2018 U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey goalie Alex Rigsby on March 9, 2018, in Arlington, Va.
Youth hockey players pose for a group photo with the gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey team on March 9, 2018, at a free clinic in Arlington, Va.
Above, Maggie Ranier, 11, of Murrysville works with U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey team forward Gigi Marvin at a free clinic held March 9, 2018, in Arlington, Va.
Maggie Ranier, 11, of Murrysville poses for a photo with U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey team captain Meghan Duggan on March 9, 2018.
Maggie Ranier, 11, of Murrysville skates with other youth hockey players alongside members of the U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey team on March 9, 2018.
Maggie Ranier of Murrysville had a chance to learn from some of the world's best female hockey players last month, when she spent a day working out with the 2018 gold-medal U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team in Arlington, Va.

Ranier, 11, who plays hockey with the Allegheny Badgers as well as the Franklin Regional Panthers, skated with the team and practiced puck handling and skating at a free clinic held March 9, 2018. She had a chance to meet and talk with team members including captain Meghan Duggan.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

