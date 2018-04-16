Scouts, Legion officials will host U.S. flag-retirement ceremony in May

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly every year when Jerry Deible places American flags at veterans' graves on Memorial Day, he sees old, tattered ones in the trash can.

"It always bugs me," said Deible, 69, of Murrysville.

Deible is a member of American Legion Post 711 in Murrysville. He is also a former scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 205. Both the Legion and the Boy Scouts have ceremonies for properly retiring and disposing of the U.S. flag, and on May 7 they will host that annual ceremony at Sardis Fire Hall.

Scouts, along with Deible and other Legion volunteers, replace flags at veterans' graves in seven cemeteries in the area.

"The flags (we replace) need to be retired properly," Deible said.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, burning is the preferred method of disposal. Scouting guidelines also suggest sending it to a flag-recycling company or cutting it into four pieces — once it is cut up, it is no longer officially a flag — and disposing of it.

Updated guidelines for scouts read: "We simply need to ask ourselves if the manner in which we are retiring (destroying) the flag is dignified. If the answer is yes, then that method is perfectly acceptable."

In 1937, American Legion officials passed a resolution establishing a Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags , which advocates a disposal method that embodies a "dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and to its symbolism."

Seventh-grader Liam Rhea of Troop 205 is leading this year's flag retirement ceremony.

"It means something important to the community and especially to veterans," said Rhea, 13, of Murrysville. "Since a lot of the flags come from graves, it's almost like putting the soldiers to their final rest."

Deible said the Legion replaces about 700 flags annually, and over the years estimated they'd retired more than 12,000.

"We wanted to get the Boy Scouts involved because there's not a lot of knowledge about flag etiquette," he said.

Anyone with an unserviceable flag can drop it off at a collection bin in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. It will be retired at the May 7 ceremony, set for 7 p.m. at Sardis Fire Hall, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.