Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Scouts, Legion officials will host U.S. flag-retirement ceremony in May

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Boy Scouts of Troop 4 in Blairsville along with members of the Blairsville VFW post 5821 held a flag retirement ceremony at the VFW in 2015. Murrysville scouts and American Legion officials will host a similar ceremony on May 7, 2018, at Sardis Fire Hall, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
Boy Scouts of Troop 4 in Blairsville along with members of the Blairsville VFW post 5821 held a flag retirement ceremony at the VFW in 2015. Murrysville scouts and American Legion officials will host a similar ceremony on May 7, 2018, at Sardis Fire Hall, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane in Murrysville.

Updated 10 hours ago

Nearly every year when Jerry Deible places American flags at veterans' graves on Memorial Day, he sees old, tattered ones in the trash can.

"It always bugs me," said Deible, 69, of Murrysville.

Deible is a member of American Legion Post 711 in Murrysville. He is also a former scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 205. Both the Legion and the Boy Scouts have ceremonies for properly retiring and disposing of the U.S. flag, and on May 7 they will host that annual ceremony at Sardis Fire Hall.

Scouts, along with Deible and other Legion volunteers, replace flags at veterans' graves in seven cemeteries in the area.

"The flags (we replace) need to be retired properly," Deible said.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, burning is the preferred method of disposal. Scouting guidelines also suggest sending it to a flag-recycling company or cutting it into four pieces — once it is cut up, it is no longer officially a flag — and disposing of it.

Updated guidelines for scouts read: "We simply need to ask ourselves if the manner in which we are retiring (destroying) the flag is dignified. If the answer is yes, then that method is perfectly acceptable."

In 1937, American Legion officials passed a resolution establishing a Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags , which advocates a disposal method that embodies a "dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and to its symbolism."

Seventh-grader Liam Rhea of Troop 205 is leading this year's flag retirement ceremony.

"It means something important to the community and especially to veterans," said Rhea, 13, of Murrysville. "Since a lot of the flags come from graves, it's almost like putting the soldiers to their final rest."

Deible said the Legion replaces about 700 flags annually, and over the years estimated they'd retired more than 12,000.

"We wanted to get the Boy Scouts involved because there's not a lot of knowledge about flag etiquette," he said.

Anyone with an unserviceable flag can drop it off at a collection bin in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. It will be retired at the May 7 ceremony, set for 7 p.m. at Sardis Fire Hall, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me