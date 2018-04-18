Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Monroeville native returns for bodybuilding championships at Franklin Regional H.S.

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
The OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
The OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo, a former Gateway graduate, will compete in the OCB Pittsburgh Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville.

Updated 1 hour ago

Two years ago, Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo suffered whiplash, a torn tendon in her shoulder and other injuries from an accident which left her bedridden for a month.

This weekend, the Monroeville native and Gateway High School graduate returns to the area, having shed more than 40 pounds, to compete in the Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders ' regional pro qualifier. The event takes place at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville on Saturday.

Contestants will compete in categories including bikini, men's bodybuilding, men's classic physique, figure, men's physique and women's physique.

Ribar-Caracciolo, 42, who lives in Florida, competed in the OCB's West Coast Classic in November at the University of South Florida's campus. She took first place in the “Transformation” category and fourth in the women's figure, masters (40-50) and novice groups.

Ribar-Caracciolo, who was named the 2013-14 Educator of the Year at North Port High School in Sarasota County, Fla., teaches biology, anatomy and physiology — all of which she puts to work during preparation and competition.

“I'm teaching about the body and about wellness, and everything that it encompasses,” she said. “For me, this is like a homecoming. What attracted me to fly to Pittsburgh to compete is that it's at Franklin Regional, where all of my cousins went to high school.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me