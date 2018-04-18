Monroeville native returns for bodybuilding championships at Franklin Regional H.S.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two years ago, Teresa Ribar-Caracciolo suffered whiplash, a torn tendon in her shoulder and other injuries from an accident which left her bedridden for a month.

This weekend, the Monroeville native and Gateway High School graduate returns to the area, having shed more than 40 pounds, to compete in the Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders ' regional pro qualifier. The event takes place at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville on Saturday.

Contestants will compete in categories including bikini, men's bodybuilding, men's classic physique, figure, men's physique and women's physique.

Ribar-Caracciolo, 42, who lives in Florida, competed in the OCB's West Coast Classic in November at the University of South Florida's campus. She took first place in the “Transformation” category and fourth in the women's figure, masters (40-50) and novice groups.

Ribar-Caracciolo, who was named the 2013-14 Educator of the Year at North Port High School in Sarasota County, Fla., teaches biology, anatomy and physiology — all of which she puts to work during preparation and competition.

“I'm teaching about the body and about wellness, and everything that it encompasses,” she said. “For me, this is like a homecoming. What attracted me to fly to Pittsburgh to compete is that it's at Franklin Regional, where all of my cousins went to high school.”