Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Earth Day in Murrysville will celebrate the comeback of the American chestnut tree

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Earth Day
TimeandDate.com
Earth Day
American chestnut trees that are the product of 30 years of crossbreeding and backcrossing with the most blight-resistant trees have been planted in Sewickley Heights Borough Park. File photo
Tribune-Review
American chestnut trees that are the product of 30 years of crossbreeding and backcrossing with the most blight-resistant trees have been planted in Sewickley Heights Borough Park. File photo

Updated 21 minutes ago

By the 1950s, most U.S. residents were not likely to see a full-grown American chestnut tree ever again , after a fungus imported on Asian chestnuts and first discovered in the early 1900s decimated its numbers.

Thanks to the American Chestnut Foundation, which in 1989 began a breeding program to revitalize the tree and help it become blight-resistant, the tree that once dominated the eastern U.S. forests is coming back.

Westmoreland Conservancy officials will mark Earth Day 2018 at the McGinnis Reserve in Murrysville by doing a little planting of their own.

“We'll have an American chestnut planting ceremony at 2 p.m.,” said conservancy President Shelly Tichy. “We have 100 percent native tree sent by a botanist stationed along the Appalachian Trail.”

Tichy said the McGinnis Reserve, located near the intersection of Hunter Drive and Wallace Road, was the only property they have acquired with a living American chestnut tree, “and all we could do was watch it die. So we're going to see what we can do about restoring it to our property.”

Earth Day activities at the reserve will begin at 9 a.m. with conservancy officials and volunteers doing trail maintenance, non-native invasive plant removal and meadow restoration.

For more, see WestmorelandConservancy.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me