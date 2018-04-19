Opus II String Orchestra will perform April 29 in Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Opus II String Orchestra will perform an April 29 concert in Trafford featuring music chosen by some of its graduating seniors.

The final concert of the season will feature familiar pieces including music from Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Phantom of the Opera,” Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and newer pieces such as “Ever After,” by senior Sebastian Pratt.

Young musicians from all over the east suburbs perform with Opus II, which provides performance opportunities as well as instruction.

Performers from the Trib's coverage areas include:

• Plum: Abigail Casey and Gregory Perez.

• Franklin Regional: Matthew Ip, Jack Strobel and Phillip Olszewski.

• Norwin: Haley Arbore, Billy Balaban, Catherine Balaban, Katherine Blake, Darius Blasko, Jacob Capets, Maura Gabauer, Amanda Hanley, Austin Hewitt, Nicholas Hines, Liz Mahoney, Sebastian Pratt and Melody Whittaker.

• Gateway: Blaine Austin, Paula Metro and Madelyn Smith.

• Penn-Trafford: Jonathan Judy.

The orchestra also includes adult performers and students from area private schools.

Moon School District orchestra director Megan Martz, an Opus alumna, will conduct the concert, set for 7 p.m. at Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh Street Extension in Trafford.

A voluntary donation following the concert will go toward the group's expenses.

For more, see Opus2strings.wix.com/opus .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.