Franklin Regional will offer free active-shooter training to community
The Franklin Regional School District and the Murrysville Police Department are jointly hosting a community training for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) on May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Regional Senior High School Auditorium.
CRASE is the model that the Police and FR officials have adopted. CRASE training regularly occurs for District staff members. This event provides an opportunity for parents and community members to also access the training.
There is no cost to attend the training, but those who plan to attend should reserve a spot by registering for a free ticket at Eventbrite.com or by calling 724-327-5456 Ext. 7646. Reserving a spot assists the district and the police department with planning for the event.
