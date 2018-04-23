Murrysville police, school officials tout benefits of free active-shooter training

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In emphasizing the importance of "situational awareness" in dangerous circumstances, Murrysville police Chief Tom Seefeld pointed to Nashville-area Waffle House patron James Shaw Jr., who on April 22 acted quickly and was able to disarm shooting suspect Travis Reinking.

"He reacted, and helped to save lives," Seefeld said.

Murrysville police are hoping to teach that sort of awareness to municipal residents at a free "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events," or CRASE , training session on May 3.

"We want people to think on their feet," Seefeld said.

Franklin Regional Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said members of the department have provided the training to district staff from the top down.

"Detective-Sergeant (Tom) Kusinsky and others have provided this training to everyone from the office administrators to our principals and maintenance workers," Piraino said. "As a district, we also held a drill at the high school about two months ago, where out students went through and learned (CRASE's) 'Avoid Deny Defend' steps."

CRASE is part of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT , developed by Texas State University in 2002. All of Murrysville's officers have undergone ALERRT training.

"It helps us to not only teach the school and faculty, but we've also done a lot of CRASE training out in the community with churches and other groups," Seefeld said, estimating that his officers have trained about 1,500 people in the past year-and-a-half.

The ALERRT program was adopted by the FBI in 2013 as its standard for active shooter response training, according to Alerrt.org, and more than 105,000 police officers throughout the nation have undergone the training.

Below, Virginia Tech shooting survivor Kristina Anderson talks about safety, security and the importance of situational awareness:

Piraino said the CRASE portion of the training is extremely beneficial.

"From a response standpoint, it teaches people not just how police respond, but how to better protect themselves as they respond," he said. "I pray every day that our students, staff and community will never have to utilize this type of training. But we want them to have the skills and knowledge to respond in a way that gives them the best possible chance."

There is no cost to attend the training, but those who plan to attend should reserve a spot by registering for a free ticket at Eventbrite.com or by calling 724-327-5456, ext. 7646. On the EventBrite page, type "CRASE" into the "Search events or categories" box.

Reserving a spot assists the district and the police department with planning for the event.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.